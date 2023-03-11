10 Mark 2000 J "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2)