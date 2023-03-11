Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 J "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 363 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search