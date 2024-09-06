Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 G "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- WCN (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search