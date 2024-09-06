10 Mark 2000 G "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2)