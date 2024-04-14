10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (11)