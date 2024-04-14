Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
