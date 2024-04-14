Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 855 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place April 13, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 A "EXPO 2000" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "EXPO 2000", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 2000 All German coins German silver coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search