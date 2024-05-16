Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

