Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
