10 Mark 2000 G "Charlemagne" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3198 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2)