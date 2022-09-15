10 Mark 2000 F "Charlemagne" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 3,200. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)