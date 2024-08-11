Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2000 A "Charlemagne" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2000 A "Charlemagne" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2000 A "Charlemagne" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373428 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "Charlemagne", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

