Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Bach" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373435 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2000 F "Bach" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "Bach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

