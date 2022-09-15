Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 D "Bach" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Bach" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5069 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,900. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
