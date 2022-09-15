10 Mark 2000 D "Bach" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "Bach" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5069 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 1,900. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)