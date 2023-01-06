10 Mark 2000 J "German Unity Day" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "German Unity Day" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 1,150. Bidding took place January 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1)