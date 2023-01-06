Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2000 J "German Unity Day" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2000
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "German Unity Day" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 96 sold at the Denga1700 auction for RUB 1,150. Bidding took place January 6, 2023.
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
