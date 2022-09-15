10 Mark 2000 G "German Unity Day" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "German Unity Day" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1083 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)