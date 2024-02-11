Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2000 "German Unity Day" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373439 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WCN (2)
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2000 D "German Unity Day" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2000 "German Unity Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

