Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 46 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

