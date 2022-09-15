10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

