Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2001 J "Lortzing" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 972 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search