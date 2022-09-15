10 Mark 2001 G "Lortzing" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1677 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)