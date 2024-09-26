10 Mark 2001 A "Lortzing" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Lortzing" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373443 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place July 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2)