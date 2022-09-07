10 Mark 2001 D "St. Catherine's Monastery" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "St. Catherine's Monastery" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,100. Bidding took place September 7, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2)