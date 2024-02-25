10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "St. Catherine's Monastery" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 320. Bidding took place November 23, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) No grade (1)