Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 165,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "St. Catherine's Monastery" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 320. Bidding took place November 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WCN (3)
Germany 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "St. Catherine's Monastery", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

