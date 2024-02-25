Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2001 A "St. Catherine's Monastery" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 165,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "St. Catherine's Monastery" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1741 sold at the Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd auction for AUD 320. Bidding took place November 23, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "St. Catherine's Monastery", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search