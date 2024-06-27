Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2001 J "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 153,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 27, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (1)
- WCN (2)
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search