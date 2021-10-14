10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373455 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2)