Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 153,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373455 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place August 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - October 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - June 11, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 F "Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - December 26, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 26, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price

