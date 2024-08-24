Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2001 D "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2001 D "Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2001 D "Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 153,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 373454 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place August 10, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

