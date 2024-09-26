10 Mark 2001 A "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark A. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2811 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2)