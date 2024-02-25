Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 153,260
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
