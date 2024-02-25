10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

