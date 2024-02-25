Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,461 oz) 14,3375 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 153,260

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 2001 G "Constitutional Court" at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 2001 "Constitutional Court", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

