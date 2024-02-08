Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,850,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1744 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 161. Bidding took place March 21, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search