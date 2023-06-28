10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)