Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,850,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1126 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Germany 10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

