Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 F "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,850,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 14. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1126 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
