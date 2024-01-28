Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,850,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1765 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 12. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

