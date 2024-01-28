10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (3)