Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,850,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6455 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 150 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

