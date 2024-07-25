10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6455 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (6) AU (2) No grade (1)