Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Strike on 5 DM (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Strike on 5 DM

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Strike on 5 DM - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" Strike on 5 DM - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Strike on 5 DM. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Möller
December 12, 2014
UNC
Selling price
