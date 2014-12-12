10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Strike on 5 DM (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad". Strike on 5 DM. This silver coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 913 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)