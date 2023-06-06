10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1)