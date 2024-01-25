Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,850,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Darabanth (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
