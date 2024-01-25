Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,850,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Tennants Auctioneers auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Darabanth (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
