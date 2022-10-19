Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,875,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 369. Bidding took place January 23, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 369 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

