10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 369. Bidding took place January 23, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)