10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)