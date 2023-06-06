Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,875,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4240 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30. Bidding took place June 3, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Wójcicki (1)
