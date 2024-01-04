Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,875,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Darabanth (7)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search