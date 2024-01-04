Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,875,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

