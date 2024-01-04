10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 10, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (7) AU (7) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS60 (3)