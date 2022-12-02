Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

