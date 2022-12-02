10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) XF (5)