10 Mark 1972 D "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 24, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
