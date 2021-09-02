10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 1, 2017.

