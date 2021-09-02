Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,375,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Kölner Münzkabinett Tyll Kroha Nachfolger auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 1, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 11, 2018
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 J "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

