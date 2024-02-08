Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,375,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4519 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search