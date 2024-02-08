Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,375,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4519 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

