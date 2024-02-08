10 Mark 1972 G "Games of the XX Olympiad" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1972 "Games of the XX Olympiad" with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4519 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS60 (1)