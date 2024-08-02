Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark J. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,303. Bidding took place May 27, 2023.

Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
739 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - September 2, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
