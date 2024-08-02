1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark J. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,303. Bidding took place May 27, 2023.

