1 Mark 2001 J "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark J. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,303. Bidding took place May 27, 2023.
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
