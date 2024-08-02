Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark G. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 6, 2021.
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
