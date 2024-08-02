1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark G. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 6, 2021.

