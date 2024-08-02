Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark G. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61381 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place January 6, 2021.

Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 590 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 G "Farewell mark" at auction Numismática Leilões - February 3, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date February 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

