Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark F. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (18)
- Gärtner (9)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (2)
- Künker (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 81000 RUB
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search