1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark F. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (42) AU (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (18)

Gärtner (9)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (2)

Künker (5)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)