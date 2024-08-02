Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark F. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l. auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (18)
  • Gärtner (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
902 $
Price in auction currency 81000 RUB
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
915 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 F "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - May 28, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date May 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

