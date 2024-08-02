1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark D. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

