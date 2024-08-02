Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9999)
- Weight 12 g
- Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 2001
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark D. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (22)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (13)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Künker (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
