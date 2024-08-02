Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark D. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2332 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 D "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

