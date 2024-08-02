Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 12 g
  • Pure gold (0,3858 oz) 11,9988 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 2001
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark A. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4539 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,950. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (20)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (6)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
636 $
Price in auction currency 4400 DKK
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 30, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 2001 All German coins German gold coins German coins 1 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search