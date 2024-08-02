Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 2001 A "Farewell mark" (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (76) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark" with mark A. This gold coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4539 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,950. Bidding took place September 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (20)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (6)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Holmasto (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (12)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
636 $
Price in auction currency 4400 DKK
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 2001 "Farewell mark", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search