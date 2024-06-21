50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder". Brass plating. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. Brass plating. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) XF (4)