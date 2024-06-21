Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder". Brass plating. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass plating. Brass plating

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" Brass plating Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" Brass plating Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,01 g
  • Diameter 19,87 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. Brass plating. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

