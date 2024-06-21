Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949 D "Bank deutscher Länder". Brass plating. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass plating. Brass plating
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. Brass plating. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1606 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search