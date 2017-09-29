50 Pfennig 1984 F. Iron. Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1984 with mark F. Iron. Copper plated iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition XF (2)