Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1984 F. Iron. Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Iron. Copper plated iron
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1984 with mark F. Iron. Copper plated iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search