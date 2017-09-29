Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1984 F. Iron. Copper plated iron (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Iron. Copper plated iron

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1984 F Iron Copper plated iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1984 F Iron Copper plated iron - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,89 g
  • Diameter 20,66 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1984 with mark F. Iron. Copper plated iron. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 28, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1984 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1984 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1984 All German coins German iron coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
