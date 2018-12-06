Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1950 J. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass plating

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1950 J Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1950 J Brass plating - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,98 g

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1950 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1950 All German coins German iron coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search