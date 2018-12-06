50 Pfennig 1950 J. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)