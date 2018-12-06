Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1950 J. Brass plating (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Brass plating
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,98 g
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1950
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1950 with mark J. Brass plating. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6691 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
