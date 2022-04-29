Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 2000. Brass. Reverse on both sides (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Brass. Reverse on both sides

Obverse 50 Pfennig 2000 Brass Reverse on both sides - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 2000 Brass Reverse on both sides - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 2000
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 2000 . Brass. Reverse on both sides. This brass coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1806 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 2000 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 2000 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

