50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Light weight. This nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Сondition AU (1)