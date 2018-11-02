Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Light weight (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Light weight

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Light weight. This nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 1, 2018.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
