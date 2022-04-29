Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Coppered (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Coppered

Specification

  • Metal Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Coppered. This nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1752 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
