50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Coppered (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Coppered. This nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1752 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)