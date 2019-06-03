Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1949-1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
