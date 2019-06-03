50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.

