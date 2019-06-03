Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Plain edge (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1638 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR

