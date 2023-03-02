50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the anticomondo GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)