Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Rotated Die (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Rotated Die

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Rotated Die. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the anticomondo GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 2, 2023.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

