Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1949-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1892 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

