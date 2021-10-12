Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1892 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1949 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
