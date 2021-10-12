50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1949-1950 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 1892 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)