Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1999 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,000
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1999 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

